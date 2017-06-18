बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जगपुर रेजिमेंट का कप्तान बनना चाहते हैं सलमान, क्या होगी उनकी ये ख्वाहिश पूरी?
{"_id":"59466f414f1c1b005c8b4b1d","slug":"tubelight-dialogue-promo-see-brotherhood-of-salman-khan-and-sohail-khan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0917\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 05:51 PM IST
सलमान खान
सुपरस्टार
सलमान खान
इन दिनों फिल्म
'ट्यूबलाइट'
का जमकर प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए वो ना सिर्फ फिल्म के गाने या
ट्रेलर
बल्कि गानों के टीजर और फिल्मों के सीन भी रिलीज कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने 'ट्यूबलाइट' से एक सीन आउट किया है जिसमें वो सेना में भर्ती होने के लिए मशक्कत करते नजर आ रहे हैं। लेकिन सलमान इस टेस्ट में पास नहीं हो पाते और जब उन्हें इस बात का पता चलता है तो वो निराश हो जाते हैं तब भाई सोहेल खान आकर परिस्थिति को संभालते हैं।
'ट्यूबलाइट' 23 जून को रिलीज होगी और दर्शक सलमान की इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में सलमान ऐसे शख्स की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं जिसे चीजें देर से समझ में आती है और उसकी पूरी दुनिया उसके भाई के आस-पास घुमती है।
फिल्म में सलमान के भाई का किरदार उनके असल भाई सोहेल निभा रहे हैं। सोहेल खान इस फिल्म में लगभग 6 सालों बाद एक्टिंग करते नजर आएंगे। सोहेल ने खुद भी कहा कि ये फिल्म उन्हें सलमान खान की वजह से मिली है। इसके अलावा चीनी एक्ट्रेस जू जू भी फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।
देखें वीडियो-
VIDEO
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594664eb4f1c1bf5688b480e","slug":"sonam-kapoor-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-get-cozy-at-a-nightclub-photo-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59461e5f4f1c1b9a578b47f0","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-predictions-of-india-vs-pakistan-final-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937 \u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940?","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5946235b4f1c1bc9388b480f","slug":"sunny-leone-shares-a-passionate-kiss-with-hubby-daniel-weber-on-istagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944d4f64f1c1b4c258b4611","slug":"thank-you-papa-to-give-me-wing-of-confidence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947\u0903\u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0902\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5944e06c4f1c1b4c258b46f3","slug":"do-not-do-these-work-on-sunday-for-fame-and-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e0d084f1c1be65d9bf4d5","slug":"director-ram-gopal-varma-slammed-for-posting-a-vulgar-picture-of-tennis-player-sania-mirza","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e2a064f1c1be04f9bea89","slug":"amy-jackson-and-sofia-hayat-post-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e30084f1c1b435d9beb68","slug":"weekend-collection-of-rabta-and-behen-hogi-teri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u094d\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e4e4f1126f4c60b8b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-8-contestent-sonali-raut-post-bold-photo-kissing-tv-actress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e42744f1c1b8a068b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-diandra-soares-slammed-katrina-kaif-for-using-excessive-make-up-to-look-ageless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e21cf4f1c1b12559bea35","slug":"shilpa-shetty-and-sridevi-at-karan-johar-house-for-sunday-binge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top