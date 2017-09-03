Download App
kavya kavya

अबराम ने पापा शाहरुख के साथ यूं मनाई ईद, फैंस से मिलने पहुंचे

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:39 AM IST
abram celebrates eid with shah rukh khan & aamir celebrates with kiran rao and fatima sana sheikh

बॉलीवड में यूं तो हर त्योहार का रंग अलग ही देखने को मिलता है। कुछ ऐसा ही ईद के मौके पर देखने को मिला। जब बात हो शाहरुख खान और आमिर खान की तो ये मजा और दोगुना हो जाता है। जहां शाहरुख बेटे अबराम के साथ ईद पर फैंस से मिलने पहुंचे वहीं आमिर खान ने पत्नी किरण राव और 'दंगल' की को-स्टार फातिमा सना शेख के साथ ईद मनाई।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें इनकी कुछ खास तस्वीरें। 

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

