Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ईशा देओल की गोद भराई पर पंडित ने की ऐसी हरकत, भड़क गईं जया बच्चन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:51 PM IST
jaya bachchan got angry on the priest n the ocassion of esha deol baby shower

अपने सख्त तेवर और गुस्से के लिए पहचाने जाने वाली जया बच्चन एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। इस बार उनका गुस्सा एक पंडित पर फूटा है। हाल ही में ईशा देओल की गोद भराई का कार्यक्रम था। इस कार्यक्रम में ईशा देओल के दोस्तों के साथ हेमा मालिनी के भी कुछ करीबी दोस्त भी फंक्शन अटेंड करने पहुंचे हुए थे, जिसमें जया बच्चन भी एक थीं।

पढ़ें- आपका सिस्टम हिलाकर रख देंगे गुरमीत राम रहीम के ये 5 गाने, जरूर देखें

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

jaya bachchan esha deol

राम रहीम दोषी करार

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt

Most Viewed

मिथुन की पहली पत्नी हेलेना के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, बॉलीवुड छोड़ ये काम कर कमा रहीं पैसे

mithun chakraborty first wife and bollywood actress helena luke now disappear
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जेट प्लेन से चलते हैं गुरमीत राम रहीम, लाइफस्टाल ऐसा कि राजा-महाराजाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दें

bollywood actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh luxry lifestyle
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत

Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal life struggle and death anniversary
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत

Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal life struggle and death anniversary
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मुकेश अंबानी ने मनाई गणेश चतुर्थी, उत्सव में दिखा बॉलीवुड हस्तियों का खास अंदाज

reliance group chairman mukesh ambani celebrates ganesh chaturthi with family and bollywood stars
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!