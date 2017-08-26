Download App
kavya kavya

आपका सिस्टम हिलाकर रख देंगे गुरमीत राम रहीम के ये 5 गाने, जरूर देखें

amarujala.com- Written by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:48 PM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim songs that will leave you in splits

डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम भले ही रेप केस में दोषी करार दिए गए हों, लेकिन उनके चाहने वाले और उनकी फिल्मों को पसंद करने वालों की कमी नहीं है। राम रहीम की हर फिल्म एक्शन, कॉमेडी और रोमांटिक गानों से लबरेज रहती हैं। भले ही ये गाने टॉप पर ना रहे हों, लेकिन इनका भी अपना ही अलग रूप है, एक ऐसा रूप जिसे देखने से आप भी खुद को रोक नहीं पाएंगे।

एक नजर राम रहीम के ऐसे ही गानों पर जो आपके सिस्टम को हिलाकर रख देंगे - 

#gurmeetramrahim gurmeet ram rahim singh

राम रहीम दोषी करार

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt

Your Story has been saved!