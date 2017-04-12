बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'देव डीडी' का ट्रेलर आया सामने, देखे 'लेडी देवदास' का धमाल
{"_id":"58edfe524f1c1b9d36cf755c","slug":"dev-dd-trailer-presents-a-female-retelling-of-the-devdas-tale","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0921\u0940\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 '\u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0926\u093e\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:55 PM IST
एकता कपूर
की आने वाली
वेब सीरीज
'देव डी डी' का
ट्रेलर
रीलीज कर दिया गया है। ये वेब सीरीज देवदास की कहानी पर आधारित है। देवदास के किरदार को चटपटा और मजेदार बनाने के लिए वेब सीरीज में देवदास का किरदार एक लड़की निभा रही हैं।
ये ट्रेलर काफी मजेदार है, लीड रोल निभा रही देविका काफी बोल्ड नजर आ रही हैं। वो हर उस काम को काम बेझिझक करती हैं जो लड़के प्यार में करते हैं, इस ट्रेलर में देविका ने ये साबित कर दिया कि लड़की अगर देवदास बन जाए तो वो लड़को को भी फेल कर सकती हैं। अपने हीरो के साथ लिप-लॉक और सेक्स सीन्स भी देविका ने बेहद बोल्डनेस के साथ दिये हैं।
इस ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि कैसे लड़की एक लड़के के प्यार में सब कुछ भूलकर दीवानी हो जाती है और धोखा मिलने पर वो शराब से नाता जोड़ लेती है।
वेब सीरीज का ट्रेलर देखें
आपको बता दें इस वेब सीरीज में विनोद खन्ना के भतीजे ने डेब्यू किया है। इसमें वो एक ऐसे लड़के का किरदार निभा रहें हैं जो मानता है कि बोल्ड लड़कियां सिर्फ टाइम पास के लिए बनी हैं ना कि शादी करने के लिए। वो देविका से प्यार करता है लेकिन उसके घरवाले देविका को बहू बनाने लायक नहीं समझते क्योंकि देविका बहुत बोल्ड है। इसलिए देविका देवदास बन जाती है।
आपको बता दें ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इस वेब सीरीज में दो लड़कियों का लिप लॉक सीन भी दिखाया जा सकता है और हो सकता है सीरीज में बायसेक्सुअल का तड़का भी शामिल किया जाए।
