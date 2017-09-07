कंगना पर अध्ययन का बयान, 'मुझे उसका इंटरव्यू सुनने में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'
adhyayan suman reacts over the kangna ranaut interview in aap ki adalat
कंगना रनौत ने हाल ही में 'आप की अदालत' में दिए इंटरव्यू में अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ से जुड़ी कई अहम बातें बताईं खासकर अपने रिलेशनशिप्स को लेकर। कंगना ने ऋतिक रोशन, आदित्य पंचोली से लेकर शेखर सुमन के बेटे अध्ययन सुमन के साथ अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर खुलकर बातें की।
