NEET काउंसलिंग की आखिरी तारीख बढ़ी, अब 7 सितंबर तक है मौका
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 08:38 AM IST
NEET
में सफल जो छात्र अभी तक काउंसलिंग में शामिल नहीं हो पाए थे उनके लिए खुशखबरी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस में एडमिशन के लिए होने वाली NEET काउंसलिंग की अंतिम तारीख 7 सितंबर कर दी है। हालांकि ये छूट सिर्फ डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटीज के लिए है।
डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटीज में 55,00 सीट से ज्यादा अब भी खाली हैं। इसी वजह से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ये काउंसलिंग की तारीख बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया है।
जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा, जस्टिस ए.एम. खानविल्कर और जस्टिस डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की बेंच ने संबंधित विभाग को छात्रों की लिस्ट वेबसाइट पर डालने और सभी संबंधित डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटीज को ई-मेल के द्वारा भेजने का निर्देश दिया है। इससे पहले काउंसलिंग की आखिरी तारीख 31 अगस्त थी लेकिन डेरा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को हुई जेल के बाद पंजाब और हरियाणा जैसे राज्यों में हालात बेकाबू होने के बाद से ये डेडलाइन बढ़ानी पड़ी।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
