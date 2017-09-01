बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
GATE 2018: आज से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, फरवरी में होगी परीक्षा
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:09 AM IST
परीक्षा फरवरी 2018 में चार तारीखों पर होगी - 3 फरवरी, 4 फरवरी, 10 फरवरी और 11 फरवरी। जो छात्र आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वो GATE ऑनलाइन एप्लिकेशन प्रोसेसिंग सिस्टम यानि GOAPS के माध्यम से आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
ऐसे करें आवेदन
इच्छुक उम्मीदवार बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट
gate.iitg.ac.in पर जाएं। ईमेल आईडी और मोबाइल नंबर का उपयोग करके एक नई यूजर आईडी बनाएं
रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद, उम्मीदवार को यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड मिलेगा।
गेट 2018 आवेदन फॉर्म भरें।
फोटो, हस्ताक्षर और अन्य आवश्यक दस्तावेज और विवरण अपलोड करें।
नेट बैंकिंग या डेबिट कार्ड के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन शुल्क का भुगतान करें।
रजिस्ट्रेशन की कॉपी डाउनलोड कर लें।
इस ऑल इंडिया लेवल की परीक्षा के जरिए देश के प्रतिष्ठित इंजीनियरिंग संस्थानों (आईआईटी, एनआईटी, आईआईएससी एवं अन्य) में एमटेक, एमई और पीएचडी जैसे मास्टर व डॉक्टोरल कोर्सेज में दाखिला मिलता है। इस बार इस परीक्षा को आयोजन करने की जिम्मेदारी आईआईटी गुवाहाटी को दी गई है।
