kavya kavya

साल 2018 तक देश के 800 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में लगेगा ताला

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 01:01 PM IST
about 800 engineering colleges in country are asked to shut down by 2018
देश के करीब 800 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज साल 2018 तक बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। खबर है कि बहुत कम एडमिशन के चलते इन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलोजों में ताला लगा दिया जाएगा। ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन (AICTE) ने ये फैसला लिया है कि पिछले कुछ समय से देश के जिन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में काफी कम संख्या में एडमिशन हुए हैं उन्हें बंद कर दिया जाएगा।
इसके अलावा AICTE इन कॉलेजों से सितंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह तक इनकी खराब स्थिति की एक रिपोर्ट भी जमा करने को कहा है। AICTE के मुताबिक जिन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में 30 फीसदी से कम एडमिशन हुए हैं उन्हें आने वाले शिक्षण सत्र यानि साल 2018 से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि कर्नाटक में ऐसे 600 कॉलेज हैं। सरकार इन्हें जल्द से जल्द बंद करवाने वाली है। 
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

