बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साल 2018 तक देश के 800 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में लगेगा ताला
{"_id":"59aa5e514f1c1b4e738b4e17","slug":"about-800-engineering-colleges-in-country-are-asked-to-shut-down-by-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2018 \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 800 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 01:01 PM IST
देश के करीब 800 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज साल 2018 तक बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। खबर है कि बहुत कम एडमिशन के चलते इन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलोजों में ताला लगा दिया जाएगा। ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन (AICTE) ने ये फैसला लिया है कि पिछले कुछ समय से देश के जिन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में काफी कम संख्या में एडमिशन हुए हैं उन्हें बंद कर दिया जाएगा।
पढ़ेंः
कर्नाटक में अब लड़कियों को ग्रेजुएशन तक मिलेगी मुफ्त शिक्षा
इसके अलावा AICTE इन कॉलेजों से सितंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह तक इनकी खराब स्थिति की एक रिपोर्ट भी जमा करने को कहा है। AICTE के मुताबिक जिन इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में 30 फीसदी से कम एडमिशन हुए हैं उन्हें आने वाले शिक्षण सत्र यानि साल 2018 से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि कर्नाटक में ऐसे 600 कॉलेज हैं। सरकार इन्हें जल्द से जल्द बंद करवाने वाली है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59aa49a34f1c1be0278b4e42","slug":"actress-zaheera-carbon-copy-of-paveen-babi-now-disappear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u091c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aa4fa94f1c1b02278b4cd5","slug":"divyanka-tripathi-rubbishes-rumours-of-her-death-says-i-am-very-much-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59aa2f974f1c1bf4278b4ccb","slug":"veteran-actress-sadhana-shivdasani-birthday-special-story-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa38534f1c1b52738b4bf7","slug":"ssc-cgl-tier-1-exam-2017-results-will-be-declared-on-31st-october","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2017: \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a8f0294f1c1b12278b4b7d","slug":"gate-2018-application-process-to-begins-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE 2018: \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59aa26394f1c1b51738b4c9d","slug":"up-board-add-deendayal-upadhyaya-in-school-text-books-as-soon-as-possible","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP BOARD: \u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59aa496a4f1c1b0f278b4ced","slug":"in-karnataka-girls-will-get-free-education-upto-graduation-level","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a8e2024f1c1bf5278b4adc","slug":"swachh-bharat-beti-bachao-noteban-to-be-in-ncert-textbooks","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NCERT \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8ebe44f1c1bfc268b4b91","slug":"hrd-minister-prakash-javadekar-applauded-the-performance-of-the-navodaya-vidyalaya-students","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0935\u094b\u0926\u092f \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!