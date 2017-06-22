बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: बिहार स्कूल एजुकेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) ने 10वीं का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट results.amarujala.com पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले बिहार बोर्ड ने 12वीं के परिणाम घोषित किए थे।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें
रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
बोर्ड की वेबसाइट का पताः http://biharboard.ac.in/
छात्र SMS के जिरए ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट-
Send BIHAR10 ROLL NUMBER and ROLL CODE to 56263
