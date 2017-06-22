बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल सकते हैं ग्रेस मार्क्स
{"_id":"594b44804f1c1b76668b476e","slug":"bihar-board-10th-result-2017-students-will-get-grace-marks","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:50 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017:
बिहार स्कूल एजुकेशन
बोर्ड
(BSEB) 10वीं का
परिणाम
आज जारी करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड आज दोपहर 12 बजे रिजल्ट जारी कर सकता है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट
results.amarujala.com
पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस बार 10वीं के छात्रों के लिए एक खुशखबरी भी है। बिहार बोर्ड का 12वीं का रिजल्ट खराब होने की वजह से 10वीं के छात्रों को कुछ छूट दी जा रही है। सुत्रों के मुताबिक 10वीं बोर्ड के छात्रों को CBSE बोर्ड के बच्चों की तरह ग्रेस मार्क्स मिल सकते हैं। बोर्ड के अनुसार ऐसा करने से रिजल्ट में सुधार होगा। 12वीं का रिजल्ट काफी खराब रहा था। अब छात्रों की नजर 10वीं के रिजल्ट पर है।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें
रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
बोर्ड की वेबसाइट का पताः
http://biharboard.ac.in/
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594b29c44f1c1bcc148b45e0","slug":"job-vacancies-for-10th-passed-in-bsf-40000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f BSF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a3efb4f1c1b30048b4592","slug":"know-how-amla-can-help-you-to-get-rid-of-pigmentation-and-freckles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0917\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0902\u0935\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"594a63464f1c1bbf548b468f","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-speaks-on-katrina-kaif-will-never-work-together-again-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a0f044f1c1bfe0d8b47f7","slug":"father-in-algeria-hangs-son-from-15th-floor-of-the-building-for-facebook-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'Facebook \u092a\u0930 1000 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e...'","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593a37a74f1c1ba3379c7bc3","slug":"up-board-result-2017-class-10th-and-12th-declared-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th: \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593a10e14f1c1b1a059c7741","slug":"up-board-class-10th-and-12th-result-2017-just-make-one-click-and-know-your-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915' \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5939041b4f1c1b366e9c7ca5","slug":"up-board-class-10th-result-2017-yogi-government-give-surprize-gifts-to-girl-students","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5929229a4f1c1b3f76536da8","slug":"rajasthan-board-class-xii-arts-results-2017-declared-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 : \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593910244f1c1b78099c7ccb","slug":"up-board-result-2017-student-can-get-their-results-by-make-a-single-click-on-this-website","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5936569b4f1c1b801c9c8487","slug":"bihar-board-10th-result-2017-will-be-declared-on-15th-june","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: 15 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top