आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल सकते हैं ग्रेस मार्क्स

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:50 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 students will get grace marks
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: बिहार स्कूल एजुकेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) 10वीं का परिणाम आज जारी करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड आज दोपहर 12 बजे रिजल्ट जारी कर सकता है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट results.amarujala.com पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस बार 10वीं के छात्रों के लिए एक खुशखबरी भी है। बिहार बोर्ड का 12वीं का रिजल्ट खराब होने की वजह से 10वीं के छात्रों को कुछ छूट दी जा रही है। सुत्रों के मुताबिक 10वीं बोर्ड के छात्रों को CBSE बोर्ड के बच्चों की तरह ग्रेस मार्क्स मिल सकते हैं। बोर्ड के अनुसार ऐसा करने से रिजल्ट में सुधार होगा। 12वीं का रिजल्ट काफी खराब रहा था। अब छात्रों की नजर 10वीं के रिजल्ट पर है।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें 
  • रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • बोर्ड की वेबसाइट का पताः http://biharboard.ac.in/
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bihar board result bihar board matric result bihar school examination board 2017 bseb matric exam result More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

10वीं पास के लिए BSF में नौकरी का मौका, 40 हजार सैलरी

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
job vacancies for 10th passed in bsf 40000 salary

इसी 'हीरोइन के प्यार में' सलमान का हो गया था 'ऐसा हाल', एक ही फिल्म से रातोंरात बन गई थी स्टार

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
salman khan actress bhumika chawla setteled with her married life

पिग्मेंटेशन और झाइयों का दुश्मन है आंवला, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Know how amla can help you to get rid of Pigmentation and freckles

कैटरीना पर उमड़ा रणबीर का प्यार, साेशल मीडिया पर कह दी दिल की बात

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
ranbir kapoor speaks on katrina kaif will never work together again statement

'Facebook पर 1000 लाइक्स दो, वर्ना बच्चे को फेंक दूंगा...'

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Father in Algeria hangs son from 15th floor of the building for facebook likes

जबर ख़बर

योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्‍ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग
Read More

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Read

UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th declared check here
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : बस एक 'क्लिक' और जान लें रिजल्ट

UP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2017 just make one click and know your result
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : योगी सरकार ने 10वीं की छात्राओं को दी नई सौगात

UP Board class 10th Result 2017 yogi government give surprize gifts to girl students
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 : परिणाम जारी, यहां चेक करें रिजल्ट

Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 declared check here
  • शनिवार, 27 मई 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : इस एक 'लिंक' पर क्लिक कर जानें रिजल्ट

UP Board Result 2017 student can get their results by make a single click on this website
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: 15 जून को जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared on 15th june
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग