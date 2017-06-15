बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2017: परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 08:42 AM IST
AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2017:
अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान यानि AIIMS के मेडिकल कोर्स (MBBS) में एडमिशन के लिए हुए प्रवेश
परीक्षा
का
परिणाम
जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेने वाले छात्र अपना
रिजल्ट
AIIMS की ऑफिशियल बेवसाइट पर जाकर देख सकते हैं। इस एंट्रेंस एग्जाम का आयोजन AIIMS दिल्ली, पटना, भोपाल, भुवनेश्वर, ऋषिकेश और रायपुर के मेडिकल कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए किया गया था।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट
AIIMS की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
aiimsexams.org पर लॉग इन करें यहां रिजल्ट ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें
अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एंटर करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
आगे की काउंसिलिंग तिथियां कुछ इस तरह से हैं-
1st Counseling: 3, 4, 5 और 6 जुलाई 2017
2nd Counseling: 3 अगस्त 2017
3rd Counseling: 5 सितम्बर 2017
Open Counseling (जरूरत के अनुसार): 26 सितंबर 2017
MBBS 2017-18 बैच की कक्षाएं 1 अगस्त से शुरू होंगी।
