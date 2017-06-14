Home
बोर्ड एग्जाम का नाम लेते ही छात्रों के होश उड़ जाते हैं। अधिकतर छात्रों को इस परीक्षा से बहुत डर लगता है। इसके अलावा रिजल्ट वाला दिन तो उनके लिए और ज्यादा तनाव भरा होता है लेकिन कुछ छात्र ऐसे होते हैं जो अपनी मेहनत से इतिहास रच देते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ मुंबई की भक्ति देशपांडे ने किया है। उसने 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में पूरे 100 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं।
