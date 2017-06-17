आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

पाक के खिलाफ ये 11 जांबाज भारत को फिर बनाएंगे चैंपियनों का 'चैंपियन'

amarujala.com- Written By: पवन नाहर

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:21 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2017 Final India Vs Pakistan Probable Playing XI For Team India

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच के बीच चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का फाइनल किसी जंग से कम नहीं है। दोनों टीमें आखिरी किसी फाइनल में 2007 में भिड़ी थी, जब दक्षिण अफ्रीका में टी-20 विश्व कप का फाइनल खेला गया था। इस मैच से पहले सभी के जहन में सवाल है कि भारत किस कॉम्बिनेशन के साथ मैदान में उतरेगी। जानिए कौनसे 11 जांबाज करेंगे टीम इंडिया के खिताब की रक्षा:

