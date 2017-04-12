बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुशखबरी:जल्द ऐप से निकाला जा सकेगा पीएफ
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:38 PM IST
epfo
प्रोविडेंट फंड यानि आपके
पीएफ
से जुड़ी एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। श्रम मंत्रालय जल्द एक ऐसा ऐप लाने जा रहा है जिससे पीएफ खाते से पैसा निकालना आसान हो जाएगा। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस ऐप का नाम 'उमंग' रखा गया है।
उमंग एप के जरिए
ईपीएफओ
के करीब 4 करोड़ सदस्यों के ईपीएफ विदड्रॉल के क्लेम का निपटारा करना बेहद आसान होगा। खुद श्रम मंत्री बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने इस ऐप को लाने का ऐलान किया है।एप्लीकेशन को नए दौर के अनुरूप यूनिफाइड मोबाइल ऐप ‘उमंग’ के साथ सेंट्रलाइज्ड किया जाएगा ताकि दावा ऑनलाइन प्राप्त किया जा सके। ईपीएफओ के देशभर के 123 दफ्तरों में से 100 को सेंट्रल सर्वर से जोड़ने का काम पूरा हो चुका है।
ईपीएफओ ने अपनी टेक्नोलॉजी एडवांस्ड बनाने और दिल्ली, गुरूग्राम और सिकंदराबाद में अपने 3 सेंट्रल डाटा केंद्रों पर अल्ट्रा मॉडर्न इक्विपमेंट स्थापित करने के लिये टेक्नॉलॉजी पार्टनर के रूप में सेंटर फॉर डेवलपमेंट ऑफ एडवांस्ड कंप्यूटिंग (सी-डैक) पुणे को जोड़ा है। गौरतलब है कि अभी तक इनका निपटारा मैनुअल तरीके से किया जाता रहा है पर ऐप आने के बाद मोबाइल के जरिए लोगों को अपने पीएफ से जुड़ी दिक्कतों का समाधान मोबाइल पर ही मिल पाएगा।
