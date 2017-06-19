आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

GST: 1 जुलाई से आप देंगे दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स, अन्य देशों में भारत से कम है दरें

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:07 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
India has highest rate of gst compare to other countries in the world

जीएसटी ‌‌ब‌िल

1 जुलाई से गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स लागू होने के बाद आप और हम दुनिया के अन्य देशों की तुलना में सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स देने लगेंगे। भारत में जीएसटी काउंसिल ने पांच दरें तय की हैं जो कि 0 से लेकर के 28 फीसदी तक हैं। इसमें 28 फीसदी की दर सबसे ज्यादा है।
भारत में टैक्स स्लैब 0, 5, 12,18 और 28 फीसदी तय की है। भारत ने कनाडा में लागू जीएसटी को अपना रोल मॉडल बनाकर के टैक्स लागू किया है, जिसका टैक्स रेट सबसे कम है। विश्व के कई देश जैसे कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ऑस्ट्रिया, कनाडा, जॉर्डन, मोरक्को, न्यूजीलैंड, सिंगापुर आदि में भी वस्तुओं पर जीएसटी वसूला जाता है, लेकिन यह दर भारत के मुकाबले काफी कम है।

कई देशों में यह 5 से लेकर के 20 फीसदी के बीच है। खास बात यह है भारत एकमात्र ऐसा देश पूरे विश्व में हो जाएगा जिसने जीएसटी में कई सारे स्लैब रखें हैं। अन्य देशों में ज्यादातर गुड्स एंड सर्विसेज पर एक टैक्स वसूला जाता है। 
आगे पढ़ें

ये है प्रमुख देशों में टैक्स की दर
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gst goods and service tax india tax slab More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

आने वाले 6 दिन चंद्रमा करवाएगा इन राशियों का नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
aries, taurus, gemini , sagittarius zodiac signs of this week

इंटरव्यू से पहले टूट रहा है 'आत्मविश्वास', ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
eay tips to increase the confidence before interview

निर्देशक से धोखा खा चुकी है काजल अग्रवाल, बिना बताए शूट किया था 'किस सीन'

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
baahubali ex girlfriend kajal aggarwal centre of topless photoshoot celebrating 32 birthday

कभी टीवी पर इस हीरो ने खाई थी 'कुंवारा' रहने की कसम, आज भी कायम है

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
birthday special story of actor mukesh khanna

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः 3 राशियों के लिए खर्चीला रहेगा हफ्ता

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
weekly rashiphal 19th june to 25th june

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Read

7वां वेतन आयोग: कर्मचारियों को मिलेगी आज गुड न्यूज?

7th pay commission allowance employees updates likely today for central government
  • बुधवार, 24 मई 2017
  • +

1 जुलाई से पैन और आयकर रिटर्न के लिए आधार अनिवार्य

Jul 1 onwards,anyone eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote their Aadhaar for applying PAN-CBDT
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

1 जुलाई से लागू होगा पूरे देश में GST, सोना होगा सस्ता, जूते-बीड़ी होंगे महंगे

GST council meeting today to decide tax slab on gold, biscuits and branded clothes
  • शनिवार, 3 जून 2017
  • +

रोज पेट्रोल के दाम तय करने के विरोध में पम्प मालिक, 16 जून को पूरे देश में करेंगे हड़ताल

dealers will observe'no purchase no sale'on 16/6-Fed of All Ind Petroleum Traders
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

2 लाख या अधिक नकदी के लेनदेन पर 100 प्रतिशत जुर्माना

Income Tax department warns against cash transaction of Rs 2 lakh or more
  • शुक्रवार, 2 जून 2017
  • +

GST के बाद महंगी हो सकती है IIT और PMT की कोचिंग

 Coaching of IIT, PMT will be expensive, Gst Will Rolls Out In July
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top