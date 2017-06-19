आपका शहर Close

GST में व्यापारियों को मिली राहत से झूमा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी में भी दिखा 38 अंकों का उछाल

amarujala.com

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:56 AM IST
share market opens up on a positive note as govt relaxes filing norms in gst
रविवार को जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक में व्यापारियों को रिटर्न फाइल करने में दो महीने की छूट देने से सोमवार को शेयर बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली। हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन में बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का सेंसेक्स और नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी दोनों ही तेजी के साथ खुले। सेंसेक्स 112.58 अंकों की तेजी के साथ 31,168 अंकों पर खुला, वहीं निफ्टी भी 38.35 अंकों की साथ 9626.40 पर खुला। 
शेयर मार्केट एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, जीएसटी काउंसिल द्वारा होटल के दो नए स्लैब बनाने और लॉटरी पर टैक्स कम करने पर सहमति बनने से बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली है।  

बहरहाल, कारोबारियों को जीएसटी रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की राहत दी गई है। सितंबर से उन्हें हर महीने समय पर रिटर्न फाइल करना होगा। कारोबारियों को जुलाई की बिक्री का रिटर्न अब 10 अगस्त की जगह 5 सिंतबर को जमा करना होगा। वहीं कंपनियों को अगस्त की सेल इनवॉयस को जीएसटी नेटवर्क पर 10 सितंबर के बदले 20 सितंबर को फाइल करना होगा।

होटल उद्योग को भी जीएसटी परिषद से राहत मिली है। 5,000 रुपये के किराए वाले होटल रूम के लिए अब 18 फीसदी जीएसटी देना होगा।  7,500 रुपये से अधिक के किराए वाले कमरे पर 28 फीसदी जीएसटी लगेगा। इसका अर्थ यह हुआ कि 2,500 से 7,500 रुपये प्रतिदिन के किराए वाले कमरों के लिए जीएसटी की दर 18 फीसदी होगी।

वहीं लॉटरियों पर जीएसटी की दो अलग-अलग दरें तय की गई हैं। सरकारी लॉटरी पर 18 प्रतिशत जीएसटी चुकाना होगा जबकि सरकार की ओर से अधिकृत निजी लॉटरी पर 28 प्रतिशत की दर से जीएसटी लगेगा।

वैश्विक बाजारों में दिखी हलचल
वैश्विक बाजारों में लंदन और माली में हुए बम धमाके से हलचल देखने को मिली थी। जिससे इनमें पहले तो तेजी देखने को मिली, फिर बाद में सभी प्रमुख बाजार गिरकर बंद हुए। 
