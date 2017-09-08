बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शख्स के शरीर में दिखा शीशे का कप, लोग पूछ रहे हैं- 'कैसे घुस गई इतनी बड़ी चीज?'
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:44 AM IST
एक आदमी के शरीर से डॉक्टरों ने शीशे का कप निकाला है। ऑपरेशन इतना गंभीर था कि अगर थोड़ी सी भी चूक हो जाती और कप शरीर के अंदर ही टूट जाता तो मरीज की जान जा सकती थी। ऑपरेशन सफल रहा, लेकिन इसके बाद भी डॉक्टरों की हैरानी कम नहीं हुई।
शरीर के अंदर कैसे घुसा ग्लास?
'शांघाइटिस्ट' के अनुसार चीन के ग्वांगझू के रहने वाले इस शख्स के शरीर में 8 सेंटीमीटर लंबा और 7 सेंटीमीटर चौड़ा कप घुसा था। एक्स-रे में यह खुलासा हुआ क्योंकि मरीज कुछ भी बताने को राजी न था। डॉक्टरों ने फौरन मरीज को दवा दी ताकि उसका दर्द कम हो और बिना देर किये उसकी सर्जरी की और साबुत ग्लास बाहर निकाल लिया गया।
