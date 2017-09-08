Download App
kavya kavya

इस शख्स के शरीर में दिखा शीशे का कप, लोग पूछ रहे हैं- 'कैसे घुस गई इतनी बड़ी चीज?'

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:44 AM IST

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:44 AM IST
Glass Cup found inside man body in china

Glass CupPC: Shanghaiist

एक आदमी के शरीर से डॉक्टरों ने शीशे का कप निकाला है। ऑपरेशन इतना गंभीर था कि अगर थोड़ी सी भी चूक हो जाती और कप शरीर के अंदर ही टूट जाता तो मरीज की जान जा सकती थी। ऑपरेशन सफल रहा, लेकिन इसके बाद भी डॉक्टरों की हैरानी कम नहीं हुई।
आगे पढ़ें

शरीर के अंदर कैसे घुसा ग्लास?
