बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूं करेंगे ड्राइव तो नहीं भरना पड़ेगा भारी जुर्माना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
drive carefully to save penalty and avoid traffic violation
{"_id":"58ede5ca4f1c1b6137cf732a","slug":"drive-carefully-to-save-penalty-and-avoid-traffic-violation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:19 PM IST
ड्राइविंग एक कला है अगर आपने
इसका उल्लंघन
किया तो आपको भारी जुर्माना भुगतना पड़ेगा। ऐसा हम नहीं कर रहे
नया मोटर वाहन एक्ट
कह रहा है जिसमें 1 लाख रुपये तक के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। अगर आप ड्राइविंग पर निकल रहे हैं तो अब अपना दिमाग एकदम शांत कर लें और यहां पर दिए जा रहे टिप्स को ध्यान से दिमाग में बिठा लें, आप शर्तियातौर पर भारी जुर्माने से बच जाएंगे। तो आइए आपको बताते हैं कि ड्राइविंग के दौरान कौन-कौन सी सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए
जिससे यातायात
के नियमों का पालन किया जा सके और आप एक आदर्श ड्राइवर लोगों की नजरों में बन सकें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58ea049f4f1c1bac2b5b4ee7","slug":"upcoming-best-two-wheelers-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0940\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"58ec78604f1c1b462dcf5d28","slug":"save-your-car-from-flame-know-the-reason-why-it-happens","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0927\u0942-\u0927\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ede5ca4f1c1b6137cf732a","slug":"drive-carefully-to-save-penalty-and-avoid-traffic-violation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top