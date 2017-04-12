आपका शहर Close

यूं करेंगे ड्राइव तो नहीं भरना पड़ेगा भारी जुर्माना

अमित द्विवेदी

अमित द्विवेदी, Amar Ujala

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:19 PM IST
drive carefully to save penalty and avoid traffic violation

ड्राइविंग एक कला है अगर आपने इसका उल्लंघन किया तो आपको भारी जुर्माना भुगतना पड़ेगा। ऐसा हम नहीं कर रहे नया मोटर वाहन एक्ट कह रहा है जिसमें 1 लाख रुपये तक के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। अगर आप ड्राइविंग पर निकल रहे हैं तो अब अपना दिमाग एकदम शांत कर लें और यहां पर दिए जा रहे टिप्स को ध्यान से दिमाग में बिठा लें, आप शर्तियातौर पर भारी जुर्माने से बच जाएंगे। तो आइए आपको बताते हैं कि ड्राइविंग के दौरान कौन-कौन सी सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए जिससे यातायात के नियमों का पालन किया जा सके और आप एक आदर्श ड्राइवर लोगों की नजरों में बन सकें। 

