आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

फोन बूथ में घुसा सही सलामत, बाहर निकला तो थी ऐसी हालत..आखिर हुआ क्या

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:09 PM IST
spice users in a phone box reveals them losing control of their bodies

ब्रिटेन की तंग गलियों के एक फोन बूथ में दो 'स्पाइस यूजर' बिलकुल सही सलामत अंदर गए। लेकिन उनमे से एक जब बाहर निकला तो उसके पांव जमीन पर नहीं पड़ रहे थे। उसे कुछ नहीं सुझ रहा था कि वो क्या करे, कहां जाए।  

ये भी पढ़ें... लड़की ने इंटरनेट पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों का हिल गया दिमाग

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

spice users drug adttict

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

1 हजार साल पुरानी मूर्ति से निकला कुछ ऐसा, वैज्ञानिक भी देखकर कांपने लगे

Scientist Discovered weird thing Inside This 1,000-Year-Old Buddhist Statue
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

फोन बूथ में घुसा सही सलामत, बाहर निकला तो थी ऐसी हालत..आखिर हुआ क्या

spice users in a phone box reveals them losing control of their bodies
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

महिला ने 42 हजार फीट ऊंचाई पर दिया बच्चे को जन्म, देखें तस्वीरें

Cabin crew help deliver baby girl at 42,000 feet
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

इस तस्वीर में छिपा है एक सोता हुआ बच्चा, आपको दिख रहा है क्या?

Can YOU spot the one sleeping baby in these playful tots
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कोबरा के साथ सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, फोटो देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखे

Man posing for a photo with a deadly cobra in India the snake bites his face...
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top