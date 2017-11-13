आज ट्रंप से मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी, जानें ASEAN समिट से जुड़ी खास बातें
फिलीपींस की राजधानी मनीला में हो रही 'आसियान समिट' साउथ एशियाई देशों को ही बल्कि पूरी दुनिया को प्रभावित कर रही है। खास बात है कि इसमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं और उनकी पीएम मोदी से द्विपक्षीय वार्ता का लगातार इंतजार किया जा रहा है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि आज यानी सोमवार को ट्रंप और पीएम द्विपक्षीय बैठक में कई मुद्दों पर बातचीत कर सकते हैं। आईए आपको बताते हैं आसियान समिट से जुड़ी 10 बड़ी बातें...
