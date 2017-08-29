Download App
अमेरिकी अड्डों पर मिसाइल अभ्यास करेगा जापान, उ. कोरिया से है खतरा

एजेंसी, टोक्यो

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 04:26 AM IST
Japan will practice missile at American bases

Japan

जापान की सेना देश में स्थित तीन अमेरिकी अड्डों पर एंटी-मिसाइल टुकड़ियों को तैनात करने का अभ्यास करेगी। उत्तर कोरिया से मिसाइल खतरों को लेकर बढ़ती चिंता के बीच जापान ने यह घोषणा की है।
Read Also: जापान का दावा, उत्तर कोरिया की मिसाइलों से कोई खतरा नहीं

अभ्यास मंगलवार को टोक्यो में योकोटा वायुसेना अड्डे और मरीन कॉर्प्स एयर स्टेशन पर होगा। सात सितंबर को उत्तरी जापान में मिसावा वायुसेना अड्डे पर इनका फिर से अभ्यास किया जाएगा।

अमेरिकी सेना ने कहा कि इस अभ्यास से जापान और अमेरिका के सुरक्षा बलों के एकसाथ काम करने की क्षमता की परख होगी और इन अड्डों पर आशंकित हमलों की जगह की पहचान होगी।

Read Also: उत्तर कोरिया की मिसाइलों से कोई खतरा नहींः जापान

वे जापान को उसकी पीएसी-3 एंटी-मिसाइल सिस्टम की तुरंत तैनाती का अभ्यास करने की भी अनुमति देंगे। उत्तर कोरिया ने पश्चिमी जापान और गुआम के नजदीक समुद्री क्षेत्रों में हाल में कई मिसाइलें दागी हैं। 
