kavya kavya

जापान का दावा, उत्तर कोरिया की मिसाइलों से कोई खतरा नहीं

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 09:36 AM IST
Japan claims There is no danger from North Korea missiles
जापान ने उत्तर कोरिया की ओर से दागी गई तीन मिसाइलों को अपने लिए किसी तरह का खतरा होने से इनकार किया है। जापानी चीफ कैबिनेट सेक्रेटरी योशिहिदे सुगा ने टोक्यो में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा है कि ये मिसाइलें जापान के क्षेत्र और विशेष आर्थिक क्षेत्र में नहीं गिरी हैं और इससे जापान की सुरक्षा पर सीधा असर नहीं पड़ेगा। जापानी न्यूज एजेंसी क्योदो ने जापान सरकार के सूत्र के हवाले लिखा है कि ये मिसाइलें उत्तर कोरियाई सेना की ड्रिल का हिस्सा प्रतीत होती हैं।
उड़ते ही हवा में उड़ी एक मिसाइल
अमेरिका सेना ने दावा किया है कि उत्तर कोरिया ने मध्यम दूरी की तीन बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों को लॉन्च किया है। दक्षिण कोरियाई अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, ये मिसाइलें उत्तर कोरियाई प्रांत गैंगवन से शनिवार को छह बजकर 49 मिनट (21:49 जीएमटी शुक्रवार) को लॉन्च की गई थीं जो 250 किलोमीटर तक हवा में उड़ीं।

अमेरिकी सेना ने शुरुआत में कहा था कि तीन में से दो मिसाइलें असफल हो गई थीं। लेकिन इसके बाद अमेरिकी सेना ने तीन में से एक मिसाइल के तुरंत धमाके में बदलने की बात कही। वहीं, दो अन्य मिसाइलों के उत्तरी-पूर्वी दिशा में 250 किलोमीटर तक उड़ने की बात कही गई है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया है कि इन मिसाइलों को 30 मिनट के अंतराल में लॉन्च किया गया था। दक्षिण कोरियाई रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा, "सेना उत्तर कोरिया की हर हरकत पर पैनी निगाह बनाए हुए है ताकि उत्तर कोरिया के भड़काऊ गतिविधियों से निपटा जा सके।"
अमेरिका-दक्षिण कोरिया सैन्य अभ्यास से कनेक्शन
