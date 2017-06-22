आपका शहर Close

IS ने मोसुल की नूरी मस्जिद की तबाह, पहली बार यहां बगदादी ने खिलाफत का ऐलान किया था

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 08:23 AM IST
Iraq: ISIS blows up Mosul mosque in Baghdad

Great MosquePC: social media

आतंकवादी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएसआईएस) ने मोसुल में मौजूद विख्यात मीनार और उससे जुड़ी हुई मस्जिद को ब्लास्ट कर ध्वस्त कर दिया है। बताया  जाता है कि इस मस्जिद में आईएस नेता अबू बकर अल बगदादी पहली दफा सामने आकर अपनी खिलाफत का  ऐलान किया था। 
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की खबर के मुताबिक इराकी पीएम हैदर अल आबदी ने मामले में कहा है कि मस्जिदों का उड़ाया जाना आईएस  की तरफ से हार मान लेने का ऐलान है। मामले में इराकी सेना के एक प्रमुख कमांडर अब्दुलमीर याराल्लाह ने कहा कि हमारे जिहादी पुराने शहर के अंदर तक उनके ठिकानों में कब्जा जमाने की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जब वे नूरी मस्जिद में घुस गए तो आईएसआईएस ने नूरी मस्जिद और हदबा को ध्वस्त कर बड़ा अपराध किया है। जिसे माफ नहीं किया जा सकता है। 

गौरतलब है कि अमेरिकी सेना से मोसुल में पिछले चार दिनों से आईएस की कड़ी लड़ाई चल रही है। जिसके बाद मोसुल में कल इन दोनों प्रसिद्ध मस्जिदों को उड़ा दिया गया है। बता दें कि बगदादी की ओर से करीब 3 साल पहले अपने खिलाफ का  ऐलान किया था। इससे  पहले भी जिहादी संगठन ने इराक और सीरिया में काफी संख्या में मस्जिदों और ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों को तबाह कर चुका है। 

आईएस इराक के सुन्नी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र में अपना आधिपत्य जमाना चाहता है। इसी वजह से नूरी मस्जिद में बगदादी आकर मुस्लिमों को धर्म का उपदेश दिया था। आखिरी बार बगदादी नूरी मस्जिद में ही देखा गया था। उसके बाद से उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला है कि वह कहां है या मर चुका है। इसके बारे में कोई पुख्ता सुबूत सामने नहीं आये हैं। 




 
