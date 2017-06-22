बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफगानिस्तान: हेलमंड प्रांत में कार बम धमाका, 24 की मौत, 50 से ज्यादा घायल
Thu, 22 Jun 2017
गुरुवार को अफगानिस्तान के हेलमंड प्रांत के लश्करगाह में न्यू काबुल बैंक के नजदीक एक कार में बम धमाका हुआ है। ये बम धमाका स्थानीय समय के मुताबिक दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब हुआ।
इस धमाके की वजह से 24 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है जबकि 50 लोग इस कार बम धमाके में घायल हुए हैं। प्रांत के गवर्नर के प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक इस ब्लास्ट की वजह से सेना और आम नागरिक दोनों घायल हुए हैं। हालांकि अभी मारे गए लोगों की संख्या के बारे में स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।
घायलों को आपातकालीन स्थिति में नजदीकी अस्पतला ले जाया गया है। हालांकि अभी तक किसी भी आतंकी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है।
