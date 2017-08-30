Download App
अमेरिकी मदद पर बोले पाक के गृह मंत्री- 'मूंगफली के दाने बिलियन डॉलर्स नहीं हो सकते'

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 04:11 PM IST
Pakistan interior minister said, US aid is peanuts not billions of dollars

nisar ali khan

पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री चौधरी निसार ने अमेरिका की ओर से मिलने वाली मदद की तुलना मूंगफली के दाने से की है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाक की जो मदद अमेरिका करता है वह मूंगफली के दाने के बराबर है। पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के मुताबिक उन्होंने ये बयान पाकिस्तान की नेशनल असेंबली में दिया।
पढ़ें: पूर्व उच्चायुक्त बासित के पत्र से पाकिस्तान में मची खलबली, बोले- 'देश को अब अल्लाह बचा सकता है'

निसार ने यह भी कहा कि अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को पिछले 10 सालों में जितनी मदद दी है उसका भी ऑडिट होना चाहिए। डॉन के मुताबित निसार ने कहा कि यह मदद बिलियन डॉलर्स में नहीं है बल्कि मूंगफली के दाने के बराबर है। निसार ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के बयान की खिल्ली उड़ाई।

पढ़ें: पाक के पूर्व उच्चायुक्त ने खोली पोल, बोले- कश्मीर नीति पर पाकिस्तान फ्लॉप, भारत सफल

ट्रंप ने पिछले हफ्ते कहा था कि अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान की कई बिलियन डालर्स में मदद की लेकिन पाकिस्तान उन आतंकियों के लिए घर बना रहा है जिनसे हम लड़ रहे हैं। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

