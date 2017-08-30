बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिकी मदद पर बोले पाक के गृह मंत्री- 'मूंगफली के दाने बिलियन डॉलर्स नहीं हो सकते'
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 04:11 PM IST
nisar ali khan
पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री चौधरी निसार ने अमेरिका की ओर से मिलने वाली मदद की तुलना मूंगफली के दाने से की है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाक की जो मदद
अमेरिका
करता है वह मूंगफली के दाने के बराबर है।
पाकिस्तानी
मीडिया के मुताबिक उन्होंने ये बयान पाकिस्तान की नेशनल असेंबली में दिया।
