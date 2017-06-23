आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

पाक के बलूचिस्तान में IGP ऑफिस के पास बड़ा बम धमाका, 5 की मौत, 13 घायल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:22 AM IST
big explosion heard near IGP office in pakistan's city quetta

पाकस्तान में आतंकी हमलें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं, अब यहां बलूचिस्तान को बड़े बम धमाके से निशाना बनाया गया है। बलूचिस्तान का क्वेटा प्रांत इस धमाके से पूरा हिल गया है।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

big explosion igp office of pakistan

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Viewed

पाकिस्तान में एक ऐसी जगह जो जन्नत से कम नहीं, यकीं न हो तो देख लीजिए

HEAVEN IN COUNTRY OF TERROR khyber pakhtunkhwa
  • रविवार, 4 जून 2017
  • +

ICJ के फैसले के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #PakistanisRejectICJ

PAKISTAN REJECT ICJ TRENDS ON TWITTER
  • गुरुवार, 18 मई 2017
  • +

Viral Video: शेर पर सवार होकर पहुंच गया दुल्हन को लाने

Viral Video: Pakistani Groom Entered His Wedding On A Caged Lion
  • शनिवार, 18 मार्च 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी