teachersday teachersday

पुतिन बोले- 'ट्रंप मेरी दुल्हन नहीं और न मैं उनका दूल्हा'

अमर उजाला, टीम डिजिटल

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:09 PM IST
Putin said, Trump not my bride and I am not his groom

रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने मंगलवार को एक न्यूज कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि वह अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से निराश नहीं है। मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक पुतिन ने कहा कि ट्रंप मेरी दुल्हन नहीं हैं और न ही मैं उनका दूल्हा हूं। 
पढ़ें: पुतिन बोले- उत्तर कोरिया-अमेरिका गतिरोध बड़े संघर्ष की कगार पर

पुतिन से पूछा गया कि जब ट्रंप पर आरोप लगाया गया,तब रूस क्या महसूस कर रहा था। पुतिन ने जबाव देते हुए कहा कि अमेरिका की घरेलू राजनीति में हस्तक्षेप के आरोप बिल्कुल गलत थे। जब ट्रंप राष्ट्रपति चुने गए थे तब रूस के अधिकारियों ने उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया था और पुतिन ने उन्हें रूस के साथ संबंधों में सुधार के लिए तारीफ की थी। 

पढ़ें: भड़के ट्रंप, बोले- उत्तर कोरिया के साथ व्यापार करने वाले देशों के साथ ट्रेडिंग नहीं करेगा US

हालांकि अमेरिका की ओर से रूसी वाणिज्य दूतावास को बंद करने के फैसले के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच गतिरोध की स्थिति पैदा हो गई थी।
Your Story has been saved!