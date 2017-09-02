Download App
फ्रांस की चेतावनी, 30 दिनों में अमेरिका-यूरोप पर परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम हो जाएगा नॉर्थ कोरिया

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 03:05 PM IST
France warns America and Europe, says North Korea will be able to nuclear attack in one month

किम जोंग-उन और ट्रंप

फ्रांस के विदेश मंत्री ने शुक्रवार को चेतावनी दी है कि उत्तर कोरिया एक महीने के भीतर अमेरिका और यूरोप पर परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम हो सकता है। यह बयान उस वक्त आया है जब अमेरिका और नॉर्थ कोरिया के बीच तनातनी जारी है।
पढ़ें:- पुतिन बोले- उत्तर कोरिया-अमेरिका गतिरोध बड़े संघर्ष की कगार पर​

बातचीत कर मामले को सुलझाने का निवेदन
फ्रांस के विदेश मंत्री जीन वेस ली ड्रायन ने प्योंगयांग द्वारा मिसाइल टेस्ट को बेहद गंभीर बताते हुए इस तनाव को कम करने के लिए दोनों देशों से बातचीत कर मामले को सुलझाने का निवेदन किया।

पढ़ें:- अमेरिकी लड़ाकू विमानों ने द. कोरिया में किया जबरदस्त अभ्यास, उ. कोरिया की अब खैर नहीं​

अमेरिका और यूरोप पर परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम
उन्होंने कहा कि हम देख रहे हैं कि उत्तर कोरिया का लक्ष्य परमाणु हथियारों को ले जाने के लिए मिसाइल बनाने में सक्षम होना है। आने वाले कुछ महीनों में यह हकीकत में बदल जाएगा। ऐसा होने पर उत्तर कोरिया अमेरिका और यूरोप पर परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम हो जाएगा। यहां तक जापान और चीन को भी उत्तर कोरिया निशाना बना सकता है। यह स्थिति काफी भयावह होगी। 
