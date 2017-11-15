Download App
चीन ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला बिजली से चलने वाला मालवाहक जहाज

एजेंसी/बीजिंग

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:31 AM IST
China launches world first electric cargo ship
चीन ने दुनिया का पहला पूरी तरह से विद्युत संचालित मालवाहक जहाज लांच किया है। यह दो घंटे चार्ज किए जाने के बाद 2000 टन माल के साथ 80 किलोमीटर तक यात्रा कर सकता है।‘पीपल्स डेली’ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 70.5 मीटर लंबे जहाज को दक्षिण चीन के गुआंगदोंग प्रांत के ग्वांगझोउ में लांच किया गया।
इसमें 600 टन वजन ढोने की क्षमता है। ‘ग्वांगझोउ शिपयार्ड इंटरनेशनल कंपनी लिमिटेड’ ने इसका निर्माण किया है। यह 26-टन लिथियम बैटरी द्वारा संचालित है। यह 12.8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चल सकता है।

‘ग्लोबल टाइम्स’ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जहाज में जीवाश्म ईंधन का उपयोग नहीं किया गया है, इसलिए यह कार्बन, सल्फर और पीएम 2.5 सहित कुछ उत्सर्जित नहीं करता। इसका इस्तेमाल यात्रियों को ले जाने और माल ढोने के लिए भी किया जा सकता है।
