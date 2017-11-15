बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला बिजली से चलने वाला मालवाहक जहाज
{"_id":"5a0b83354f1c1bc1678bb8e4","slug":"china-launches-world-first-electric-cargo-ship","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:31 AM IST
चीन ने दुनिया का पहला पूरी तरह से विद्युत संचालित मालवाहक जहाज लांच किया है। यह दो घंटे चार्ज किए जाने के बाद 2000 टन माल के साथ 80 किलोमीटर तक यात्रा कर सकता है।‘पीपल्स डेली’ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 70.5 मीटर लंबे जहाज को दक्षिण
चीन
के गुआंगदोंग प्रांत के ग्वांगझोउ में लांच किया गया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0ac7be4f1c1bf3538bd247","slug":"arjun-kapoor-shares-cute-childhood-picture-with-siblings-and-friends-on-children-s-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0725e94f1c1bda538bc5b9","slug":"record-of-150-million-online-shopping-in-china-on-singles-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u091c 3 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5a08ed174f1c1bee688bae6a","slug":"chinese-airlines-signs-1-4-billion-dollars-deal-with-ge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 1.4 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e ","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"5a04d48e4f1c1b8d698ba756","slug":"together-trump-and-jinping-will-eliminate-terror-from-south-asia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a031c554f1c1b60678b9eac","slug":"india-s-stand-on-multi-billion-dollar-belt-and-road-initiative-bri-is-wavering-says-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BRI \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e: \u091a\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
{"_id":"59f324104f1c1b87698b7c8c","slug":"chinese-president-xi-jinping-started-his-2nd-term-ordering-military-by-focussing-how-to-win-wars","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0926 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0940-\u091c\u093f\u0928\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u200c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59f29d094f1c1bd7538b97b0","slug":"china-said-pakistan-is-fighting-against-terrorism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!