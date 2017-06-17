आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

दुनिया के दूसरे रईस अमेजन फाउंडर ने पूछा, कैसे दान करूं इतनी संपत्ति

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्र

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 12:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
jeff bezos asks for ideas how to help people of urgent needs and lasting impact
अमेजॉन के फाउंडर जेफ बेजोस अपनी बेशुमार दौलत से लोगों की मदद करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें इसका कोई तरीका नहीं सूझ रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने आम जनता की मदद लेने का फैसला किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लोगों से पूछा है कि वह कैसे दूसरों की मदद करें जिसका उनके जीवन पर गहरा असर पड़े। 
जेफ के ट्वीट के बाद उन्हें 30,000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने जवाब दिया। बता दें कि जेफ बेजोस दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स हैं। वह कैंसर रिसर्च सेंटर को 40 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर पहले ही डोनेट कर चुके हैं। जेफ के पास कुल 82.8 बिलियन डॉलर लगभग की संपत्ति है।  बेजोस ने अपने ट्वीट में लोगों से कहा कि यह ट्वीट आप लोगों से आइडिया लेने के लिए है। हमारी संस्था ब्लू ओरिजन, अमेजॉन और वासिंगटन पोस्ट अपने-अपने तरीके से लोगों का सहयोग कर रही हैं। लेकिन मैं लोगों की और मदद करना चाहता हूं। मैं ऐसी सहायता करना चाहता हूं कि जिसकी लोगों को तुरंत जरूरत हो और उनपर गहरा असर पड़े। अगर आपके पास कोई आइडिया है तो आप रिप्लाई कर अपना आइडिया दें। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jeff bezos amazon amazons founder blue heaven More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

4500 रुपये तक सस्ती हुई रॉयल एनफील्ड की मोटरसाइकिलें

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Royal Enfield cut the prices just before GST

हीरोइन संग लवमेकिंग सीन कर असहज हो गए थे आमिर, कर दी थी ये डिमांड

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
When Aamir Khan Got Umcomfortable After Filming A Hot Scene With Pooja Bedi For Aatank Hi Aatank

गरुड़ पुराणः रास्ते में दिख जाएं ये 2 चीजें, कम हो जाएंगी आपकी सारी परेशानियां

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
garuda purana: these 2 things reduce your problems

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : थोड़ी देर में निकलेगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 will be declared today check here

B'Day Spl: कभी योगा टीचर बनना चाहती थीं लीजा, अनिल कपूर ने कॉफी शॉप में देखा और बदल गई किस्मत

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
lisa haydon birthday special story varun dhawan was mad in her love

जबर ख़बर

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम रोज बदलने से किसका फायदा, आम आदमी या तेल कंपनियों का
Read More

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Read

10 हजार अमेरिकी सैनिक तैनात हैं कतर स्थित अमेरिकी बेस पर 

Stop funding terror, teaching hate: Donald Trump to Qatar
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

अमेरिका में सिख पर फिर नस्ली हमला, कहा ‘ओसामा’

Sikh American called 'Osama' during the racial incident
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तानी राजनयिक के इस बोल पर अमेरिका में जमकर लगे ठहाके

Pakistan's US envoy diplomat laughed at in US for saying no safe terrorists
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

कतर विवाद में कूदे ट्रंप, बोले- सऊदी की यात्रा सफल, अब होगा आतंक का खात्मा

US President Donald Trump says isolating Qatar 'beginning of end of terrorism'
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

पाक के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी में भारत: US

India considering punitive actions against Pakistan for its alleged support to terrorism
  • बुधवार, 24 मई 2017
  • +

चीन के OBOR के जवाब में अमेरिका की नई पहल, भारत होगा अहम खिलाड़ी

america revives two infrastructure projects in Asia
  • बुधवार, 24 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा