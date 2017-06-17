बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुनिया के दूसरे रईस अमेजन फाउंडर ने पूछा, कैसे दान करूं इतनी संपत्ति
अमेजॉन
के फाउंडर
जेफ बेजोस
अपनी बेशुमार दौलत से लोगों की मदद करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें इसका कोई तरीका नहीं सूझ रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने आम जनता की मदद लेने का फैसला किया है। उन्होंने
ट्वीट
कर लोगों से पूछा है कि वह कैसे दूसरों की मदद करें जिसका उनके जीवन पर गहरा असर पड़े।
जेफ के ट्वीट के बाद उन्हें 30,000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने जवाब दिया। बता दें कि जेफ बेजोस दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स हैं। वह कैंसर रिसर्च सेंटर को 40 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर पहले ही डोनेट कर चुके हैं। जेफ के पास कुल 82.8 बिलियन डॉलर लगभग की संपत्ति है।
बेजोस ने अपने ट्वीट में लोगों से कहा कि यह ट्वीट आप लोगों से आइडिया लेने के लिए है। हमारी संस्था ब्लू ओरिजन, अमेजॉन और वासिंगटन पोस्ट अपने-अपने तरीके से लोगों का सहयोग कर रही हैं। लेकिन मैं लोगों की और मदद करना चाहता हूं। मैं ऐसी सहायता करना चाहता हूं कि जिसकी लोगों को तुरंत जरूरत हो और उनपर गहरा असर पड़े। अगर आपके पास कोई आइडिया है तो आप रिप्लाई कर अपना आइडिया दें।
