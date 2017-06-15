आपका शहर Close

आज अमेजॉन पर होगी 5,999 रुपये वाले रेडमी 4ए की सेल

Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:01 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Xiaomi Redmi 4a goes to sale today, Buy from amazon

Redmi 4a

शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता और दमदार स्मार्टफोन रेडमी 4ए आज एक बार फिर से सेल के लिए है। फोन की सेल अमेजॉन इंडिया पर दोहपर 12 बजे से होगी। हालांकि इस फोन की यह पहली सेल नहीं है। इससे पहले भी यह फोन कई बार फ्लैश सेल में बिक चुका है।
रेडमी 4ए के साथ आइडिया के तरफ से डाटा ऑफर भी मिल रहा है। रेडमी 4ए में आइडिया के यूजर्स को 343 रुपये के रिचार्ज पर रोज 1 जीबी डाटा और 300 मिनट प्रतिदिन की लिमिट के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग 28 दिनों तक मिलेगी। यह ऑफर 30 मार्च 2017 से 30 जून 2017 तक है।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए की स्पेसिफिकेशन
