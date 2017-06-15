बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज अमेजॉन पर होगी 5,999 रुपये वाले रेडमी 4ए की सेल
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:01 AM IST
Redmi 4a
शाओमी
का सबसे सस्ता और दमदार स्मार्टफोन
रेडमी 4ए
आज एक बार फिर से सेल के लिए है। फोन की सेल अमेजॉन इंडिया पर दोहपर 12 बजे से होगी। हालांकि इस फोन की यह पहली सेल नहीं है। इससे पहले भी यह फोन कई बार फ्लैश सेल में बिक चुका है।
रेडमी 4ए के साथ आइडिया के तरफ से डाटा ऑफर भी मिल रहा है। रेडमी 4ए में आइडिया के यूजर्स को 343 रुपये के रिचार्ज पर रोज 1 जीबी डाटा और 300 मिनट प्रतिदिन की लिमिट के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग 28 दिनों तक मिलेगी। यह ऑफर 30 मार्च 2017 से 30 जून 2017 तक है।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए की स्पेसिफिकेशन
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए इसमें पॉलीकार्बोनेट बॉडी, हाइब्रिड डुअल सिम सपोर्ट, ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम एंड्रॉयड 6.0 मार्शमैलो, 720x1280 पिक्सल का 5 इंच का फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, 1.4GHz का क्वॉडकोर स्नैपड्रैगन प्रोससेर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 308 जीपीयू, 16 जीबी स्टोरेज और 2 जीबी रैम दिया गया है।
स्टोरेज को 128 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। रेडमी 4ए में 13 मेगापिक्सल का f/2.2 अपर्चर वाला रियर और इतने ही अपर्चर वाला 5 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 4G, वाई-फाई 802.11 b/g/n, जीपीएसGPS/A-GPS, ब्लूटूथ v4.1 और बैटरी 3120mAh की है। फोन की कीमत 5,999 रुपये है। फोन की कीमत 5,999 रुपये है।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए की स्पेसिफिकेशन
