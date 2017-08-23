आपका शहर Close

चीन ने अमेरिका को दी धमकी- गलती सुधारें, वरना ठीक नहीं होगा अंजाम

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद कुमार

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 08:24 AM IST
China urges US to 'immediately correct its mistake' of sanctioning Chinese firms over North Korea

china

चीनी दूतावास से मंगलवार को एक बयान आया जिसमे उसने अमेरिका को उकसाने वाली बात कही है। चीन ने कहा है कि अमेरिका को चीनी कंपनियों पर व्यक्तियों पर लगाए एकतरफा प्रतिबंधो वाली गलती में सुधार कर लेना चाहिए।
मंगलवार को यूएस ने चीन की उत्तर कोरिया में मौजूद कंपनियों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जो कि रूस और चीन पर असर डाल रही है। यूएस ने ये प्रतिबंध रूस और चीन के प्योंगयेंग के हथियार कार्यक्रम को सहयोग देने के जवाब में लगाए हैं। अमेरिका का मानना है कि उत्तर कोरिया में मौजूद कपंनी से चीन और रूस अपने हित साध रहे हैं।  

वहीं, चीनी दूतावास के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि, चीन यूएन सुरक्षा परिषद के उत्तर कोरिया में उसकी कंपनियों पर लगाए गए एकतरफा प्रतिबंधों का विरोध करता है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यूएन ने अपने दायरे से बाहर आकर अन्य देशों में काम कर रही चीनी कंपनियों के कार्यक्षेत्र पर हस्तक्षेप किया जो कि सहनीय नहीं है।

इसलिए चीन का कहना है कि अमेरिका को अपनी इस गलती में जल्द से जल्द सुधार कर लेना चाहिए ताकि संबंधित मुद्दों पर द्विपक्षीय सहयोग पर कोई असर न पड़े।
