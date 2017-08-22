बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डोकलाम पर चीन की गीदड़भभकी, बोला- हमारे सैनिकों के भारत में घुसने पर फैल जाएगी अव्यवस्था
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 06:02 PM IST
china border
डोकलाम
पर भारत और
चीन
के बीच तनातनी जारी है। इसी बीच चीन ने फिर से भड़काऊ बयान दिया है। मंगलवार को चीन ने कहा कि अगर भारत में चीनी सेना घुसी तो भारत को भारी अव्यवस्था से गुजरना पड़ेगा। चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक डोकलाम पर भारत का बयान हास्यापद है।
