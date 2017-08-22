आपका शहर Close

डोकलाम पर चीन की गीदड़भभकी, बोला- हमारे सैनिकों के भारत में घुसने पर फैल जाएगी अव्यवस्था

amarujala.com

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 06:02 PM IST
china warns, if we enter in india their will be problem

china border

डोकलाम पर भारत और चीन के बीच तनातनी जारी है। इसी बीच चीन ने फिर से भड़काऊ बयान दिया है। मंगलवार को चीन ने कहा कि अगर भारत में चीनी सेना घुसी तो भारत को भारी अव्यवस्था से गुजरना पड़ेगा। चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक डोकलाम पर भारत का बयान हास्यापद है। 
पढ़ें: डोकलाम तनाव के बीच चीन सेना ने भारी मात्रा में जंगी हथियारों के साथ किया युद्घ अभ्यास

भारत का मानना है कि डोकलाम में सड़क बनाने से दिल्ली को खतरा है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता चनयिंग ने कहा कि किसी भी देश को चीन के सीमा संबंधी नियमों के उल्लंघन की इजाजत नहीं है। लेकिन भारत ने गैरकानूनी तरीके से सीमा को पार किया है। 

पढ़ें: भारत के इन रक्षा समझौतों के बारे में जान ले चीन, फिर कभी नहीं होगी धमकी देने की हिम्मत

चयनिंग ने यह भी कहा कि अगर आपको अपने पड़ोसी का काम पसंद नहीं है तो क्या आप उसके घर में घुस जाएंगे? अगर ऐसा है तो चीन भी भारत में घुस सकता है। लेकिन इससे भारत में अव्यवस्था फैल जाएगी। 
Your Story has been saved!