देखिए, रेलवे से कहां हुई चूक, बेकसूरों की मौत का जिम्मेदार कौन ?

डिजिटम टीम/ कपिल कुमार, मेरठ

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 09:38 AM IST
Look at, where is the mistake of the railway, who is responsible for the death of innocent people?

मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद के खतौली में हुए रेल हादसे के बाद एक ही सवाल लोगों के मन में हैं कि आखिर रेलवे से इतनी बड़ी चूक कैसे हो गई? इतना बड़ा हादसा कि जो भी सुन रहा बस यहीं बोल रहा कि आखिर इतना बड़ा हादसा कैसे हो गया। लोगों का कहना है कि रेलवे इतनी बड़ी चूक कैसे कर सकता है। वहीं जब मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने देखा कि रेलवे की इस बड़ी गलती से हादसा हुआ तो अधिकारी भी दंग रह गए। यह हादसा सिर्फ रेलवे विभाग की लापरवाही से हुआ हैं। बगैर कॉसन के ट्रेन की पटरी पर तीन दिन से काम चल रहा था। इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय लोगों ने रेलवे अधिकारियों से की थी। लोगों का कहना है कि अगर पटरी पर कॉसन लगा होता तो यह हादसा नहीं होता। अमर उजाला ने इस लापरवाही को कई बार प्रकाशित भी किया था। हादसा होते ही स्थानीय लोगों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया।

