देखिए, रेलवे से कहां हुई चूक, बेकसूरों की मौत का जिम्मेदार कौन ?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Look at, where is the mistake of the railway, who is responsible for the death of innocent people?{"_id":"599862634f1c1b3d398b46a7","slug":"look-at-where-is-the-mistake-of-the-railway-who-is-responsible-for-the-death-of-innocent-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u0942\u0915, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0928 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद के खतौली में हुए रेल हादसे के बाद एक ही सवाल लोगों के मन में हैं कि आखिर रेलवे से इतनी बड़ी चूक कैसे हो गई? इतना बड़ा हादसा कि जो भी सुन रहा बस यहीं बोल रहा कि आखिर इतना बड़ा हादसा कैसे हो गया। लोगों का कहना है कि रेलवे इतनी बड़ी चूक कैसे कर सकता है। वहीं जब मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने देखा कि रेलवे की इस बड़ी गलती से हादसा हुआ तो अधिकारी भी दंग रह गए। यह हादसा सिर्फ रेलवे विभाग की लापरवाही से हुआ हैं। बगैर कॉसन के ट्रेन की पटरी पर तीन दिन से काम चल रहा था। इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय लोगों ने रेलवे अधिकारियों से की थी। लोगों का कहना है कि अगर पटरी पर कॉसन लगा होता तो यह हादसा नहीं होता। अमर उजाला ने इस लापरवाही को कई बार प्रकाशित भी किया था। हादसा होते ही स्थानीय लोगों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.