21 सितंबर से शुरू होगा नवरात्रि, इस मुहूर्त में करें कलश स्थापना
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 12:48 PM IST
21 सितंबर से इस बार नवरात्रि पर्व की शुरुआत होने जा रही है। आश्विन माह में पड़ने वाले इस नवरात्रि को शारदीय नवरात्रि कहा जाता है। इस बार नवरात्रि का शुभ मुहूर्त सुबह 6 बजकर 3 मिनट से 8 बजकर 22 मिनट तक रहेगा। नवरात्रि के दौरान माता के नौ अलग-अलग रूपों की पूजा की जाती है। नवरात्रि के पहले दिन घटस्थापना की जाती है इसके बाद लगातार नौ दिनों तक माता की भक्ति में पूजा और उपवास आदि किया जाता है और अष्टमी और नवमी में कन्या पूजा की जाती है।
वैसे तो एक साल में कुल मिलाकर चार नवरात्रि आते है जो चैत्र, आषाढ़, आश्विन और माघ महीनें में पड़ता है। 21 सितंबर से सुबह मां के शैलपुत्री के रूप का पूजा की जाती है। नवरात्रि के पहले दिन कलश की स्थापना की जाती है साथ ही कलश में स्वास्तिक का चिन्ह बनाया जाता है जो कि काफी शुभ माना जाता है। इसके अलावा कलश में मौली बांध कर उसमें अक्षत का डालकर जल से उसको भर देते हैं।
नवरात्रि से पहले करें ये तैयारियां, माता दुर्गा पूरी करेंगी आपकी हर मनोकामना
