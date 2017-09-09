Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

21 सितंबर से शुरू होगा नवरात्रि, इस मुहूर्त में करें कलश स्थापना

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 12:48 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
navratri start from 21 september 2017 know shubh muhurat
21 सितंबर से इस बार नवरात्रि पर्व की शुरुआत होने जा रही है। आश्विन माह में पड़ने वाले इस नवरात्रि को शारदीय नवरात्रि कहा जाता है। इस बार नवरात्रि का शुभ मुहूर्त सुबह 6 बजकर 3 मिनट से 8 बजकर 22 मिनट तक रहेगा। नवरात्रि के दौरान माता के नौ अलग-अलग रूपों की पूजा की जाती है। नवरात्रि  के पहले दिन घटस्थापना की जाती है इसके बाद लगातार नौ दिनों तक माता की भक्ति में पूजा और उपवास आदि किया जाता है और अष्टमी और नवमी में कन्या पूजा की जाती है।
वैसे तो एक साल में कुल मिलाकर चार नवरात्रि आते है जो चैत्र, आषाढ़, आश्विन और माघ महीनें में पड़ता है। 21 सितंबर से सुबह मां के शैलपुत्री के रूप का पूजा की जाती है। नवरात्रि के पहले दिन कलश की स्थापना की जाती है साथ ही कलश में स्वास्तिक का चिन्ह बनाया जाता है जो कि काफी शुभ माना जाता है। इसके अलावा कलश में मौली बांध कर उसमें अक्षत का डालकर जल से उसको भर देते हैं। 

पढ़ें- नवरात्रि से पहले करें ये तैयारियां, माता दुर्गा पूरी करेंगी आपकी हर मनोकामना


 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

navratra 2017 navratra durga puja 21 september navratra sta

स्पॉटलाइट

खराब मूड को पलभर में ठीक कर देंगी ये मेंटल ट्रिक्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these things to convert your bad day into good day

खून के सैंपल से कपड़े डिजाइन करती है यह फैशन डिजाइनर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Poppy Nash is fashion designer who makes cloth with blood

PHOTOS: 14 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर रहे 'दिया-बाती...' के सूरज, हल्दी की रस्म में दिखा ये लुक

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot with Heena Iqbal on September 9

अपनी हर गर्लफ्रेंड को सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर क्यों ले जाते थे अक्षय कुमार?

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
akshay kumar goes siddhivinayak temple with his every girlfriend

B'day Spl: 50 के हुए खिलाड़ी कुमार, बिना गॉडफादर के भी इंडस्ट्री में बनाया मुकाम

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
National Award Winner Actor Akshay Kumar 50th Birthday Special

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Read

नवरोज आज: पारसी समाज मना रहा अपना नया साल

Parsi New Year 2017: indian parsi community celebrate new year 2017
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

यह है स्वर्ग का पेड़, नीचे बैठने भर से दूर हो जाती है थकान, कहानी भी है बड़ी रोचक

The Story Of Parijaat Tree Of Kintoor, How It Came On Earth
  • शुक्रवार, 3 मार्च 2017
  • +

वर्षों बाद 25 मई को बन रहा है ये महासंयोग, छोटी सी पूजा से हर काम होगा पूरा

shani jayanti, vat savitri vrat and nautpa coincidence
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

लंबे समय बाद इस नक्षत्र में पड़ रहा है गंगा दशहरा, जानें पूजा करने का सही समय

ganga dussehra puja time and importance
  • शुक्रवार, 2 जून 2017
  • +

रमजान 2017ः इस देश में होगा सबसे लंबा रोजा, जानिए कितने घंटे का

ramadan 2017: longest and shortest fasting times around the world
  • शनिवार, 27 मई 2017
  • +

इन जगहों पर वट पूर्णिमा के दिन होती है सावित्री की पूजा, जानें इसका फायदा

vat purnima vrat 2017
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

गुरुग्राम: 7 साल के मासूम से बस कंडक्टर ने की कुकर्म की कोशिश , गिरफ्तार

गुरुग्राम: 7 साल के मासूम से बस कंडक्टर ने की कुकर्म की कोशिश , गिरफ्तार

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!