Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

दक्षिण कोरिया में चल रहा इंटरनेशनल बॉडीपेंटिंग फेस्टिवल, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:05 PM IST
international Body painting Festival at the Daegu in South Korea going on

दक्षिण कोरिया के डीगू में इंटरनेशनल बॉडीपेंटिंग फेस्टिवल चल रहा है। इस फेस्टिवल में 10 देशों के कलाकार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। ये खूबसूरत मॉडल पंखे से खुद को ठंडा रखने की कोशिश कर रही है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

body painting festival

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

दक्षिण कोरिया में चल रहा इंटरनेशनल बॉडीपेंटिंग फेस्टिवल, देखें तस्वीरें

international Body painting Festival at the Daegu in South Korea going on
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अफ्रीकी फेस्टिवल की तस्वीरें देखकर आप कहेंगे 'काश मैं भी वहां होता'

A selection of the best photos from across Africa
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

हवाई हमलों ने यमन में मचाई भारी तबाही, तस्वीरें देखकर कांप जाएगी रूह!

In Yemen Saudi-led coalition admits attack on civilians
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

दक्षिण कोरिया के नागरिकों से बैग झपटने के मामले को सुलझाया

दक्षिण कोरिया के नागरिकों से बैग झपटने के मामले को सुलझाया
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!