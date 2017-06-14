चंद घंटों में खाक हुई लंदन की 27 मंजिला इमारत, तस्वीरों में देखिए
लंदन की एक बिल्डिंग में बुधवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई है। 27 मंजिला ग्रेनफेल टावर में आग इस कदर लगी है कि करीब 40 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं और 200 दमकलकर्मी बचाव कार्य में लगे हुए हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक अभी तक दो लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचा है, जिन्हें नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया है।
