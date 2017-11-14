बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2017 के सबसे भयानक भूंकप ने ऐसे मचाई ईरान-इराक में तबाही, 450 लोगों की गई जान, 6,700 जख्मी
{"_id":"5a0a9b304f1c1b87698bb499","slug":"deadliest-earthquake-of-2017-in-iran-iraq-kills-more-than-450-people-6700-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092d\u0942\u0902\u0915\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, 450 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928, 6,700 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:58 PM IST
ईरान और इराक की सीमा पर आए भयानक भूकंप ने 450 लोगों की जान ले ली और 6,700 लोग इसमें जख्मी हो गए। विवार की रात को आए इस भूकंप का केंद्र इराक के पूर्व में स्थित हलब्जा शहर से 31 किलोमीटर दूर धरती के 23.2 किलोमीटर नीचे था। इसके केंद्र के 100 किलोमीटर के दायरे में लगभग 18 लाख की आबादी रहती है। देखिए भूंकप से मची तबाही की कुछ तस्वीरें-
