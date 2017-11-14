Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

2017 के सबसे भयानक भूंकप ने ऐसे मचाई ईरान-इराक में तबाही, 450 लोगों की गई जान, 6,700 जख्मी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:58 PM IST
deadliest earthquake of 2017 in Iran Iraq kills more than 450 people 6700 injured

ईरान और इराक की सीमा पर आए भयानक भूकंप ने 450 लोगों की जान ले ली और 6,700 लोग इसमें जख्मी हो गए। विवार की रात को आए इस भूकंप का केंद्र इराक के पूर्व में स्थित हलब्जा शहर से 31 किलोमीटर दूर धरती के 23.2 किलोमीटर नीचे था। इसके केंद्र के 100 किलोमीटर के दायरे में लगभग 18 लाख की आबादी रहती है। देखिए भूंकप से मची तबाही की कुछ तस्वीरें-

Comments

Browse By Tags

iran-iraq earthquake deadliest earthquake of 2017 iran-iraq earthquake photos

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सऊदी से गिरफ्तार हुआ अरबपति राजकुमार, दो बार बन चुका है डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का तारणहार

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal who saves Donald Trump two times from financial crisis
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मोसुल की बर्बादी के ढेर पर जश्न मनाता इराक, तस्वीरें जो नम कर देंगी आंखें

liberation of Mosul: Some rare picture of mosul
  • मंगलवार, 11 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!