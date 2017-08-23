आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अगर आप हैं ऑयली स्किन से परेशान तो जरूर आपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:20 PM IST
Here is how you can take care of your oily skin

क्या आपकी स्किन भी ऑयली है, तरह तरह के ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स के इस्तेमाल के बाद भी त्वचा जस की तस बनी हुई है तो घबराने की कोई बात नहीं है। अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स को कह देें 'गुड बाय' और अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय।
पढ़ें- रोजाना लस्सी का एक गिलास कर देगा सभी बीमारियों को छूमंतर

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

home remedies oily skin

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Viewed

अगर आप हैं ऑयली स्किन से परेशान तो जरूर आपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

Here is how you can take care of your oily skin
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रोजाना लस्सी का एक गिलास कर देगा सभी बीमारियों को छूमंतर

Know the health benefits of lassi
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिर पर अब अदरक से आएंगे बाल, देखें प्रयोग करने का तरीका

If baldness troubles you then this ginger remedy can solve your problem
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

रोजाना लस्सी का एक गिलास कर देगा सभी बीमारियों को छूमंतर

Know the health benefits of lassi
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

क्या आप किसी दूसरे के ईयरफोन का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपको भी हो जाएगी ये अजीब बीमारी

Dont share your earphone with anybody otherwise you will be trapped by serious diseases
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!