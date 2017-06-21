आपका शहर Close

कोच पद पर 5 नामों की है दावेदारी, जानें कौन है किस पर भारी

Amarujala.com- Presented By: पवन नाहर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:53 PM IST
5 Probable Names For Indian Cricket Team Coach to be Selected by CAC

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और कोच अनिल कुंबले के बीच तनातनी का नतीजा कुंबले के इस्तीफे के रूप में सामने आया। कुंबले के बाय-बाय कह देने के बाद अब बीसीसीआई की क्रिकेट सलाहकार समिति (सीएसी) के पाले में गेंद है कि वो किस नाम पर अपनी मुहर लगाती है। सीएसी को यह फैसला जल्द ही लेना होगा। सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का फैसला दिलचस्प हो सकता है कि वो सामने आए पांच नामों में से किसे चुनते हैं।

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

नए कोच पर फैसला जल्द, कोहली का नहीं होगा कोई रोल: राजीव शुक्ला

Rajeev Shukla on Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble along with New Coach Selection
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

अनिल कुंबले के कोच पद से इस्तीफे की वजह से जुड़ी हैं ये 8 बड़ी बातें

Anil Kumble Vs Virat Kohli- Complete Timeline of Rift Between The Two
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

बीजेपी राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार कोविंद ने जोशी से मुलाकात की

NDA presidential nominee RamNath Kovind met BJP senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
