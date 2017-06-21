कोच पद पर 5 नामों की है दावेदारी, जानें कौन है किस पर भारी
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और कोच अनिल कुंबले के बीच तनातनी का नतीजा कुंबले के इस्तीफे के रूप में सामने आया। कुंबले के बाय-बाय कह देने के बाद अब बीसीसीआई की क्रिकेट सलाहकार समिति (सीएसी) के पाले में गेंद है कि वो किस नाम पर अपनी मुहर लगाती है। सीएसी को यह फैसला जल्द ही लेना होगा। सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का फैसला दिलचस्प हो सकता है कि वो सामने आए पांच नामों में से किसे चुनते हैं।
