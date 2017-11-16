बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘स्मॉग’ से बचने के लिए घर पर लगाएं ये पौधे, मिलेगी शुद्ध हवा
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:12 PM IST
आसमान में छाए स्मॉग के घेरे को बरगद, नीम जैसे विशाल पेड़ ही नहीं, छोटे-छोटे पौधे भी तोड़ सकते हैं। हमारे आपके घर में ऐसे कई ऐसे सजावटी पौधे हैं, जो ऑक्सीजन पैदा कर वातावरण को शुद्ध करते हैं। इन नन्हे पौधों में इतनी ताकत है कि ये प्रदूषण की जहरीली हवाओं को सोखकर आपके घर और आसपास के वातावरण को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं। जहरीले स्मॉग से बचाव की यह छोटी सी आपकी कोशिश पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए बड़ा कदम साबित होगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए उन पौधों के बारे में..
