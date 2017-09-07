बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट केस: अबू सलेम को उम्रकैद, उसके गांव में फैला सन्नाटा
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:19 PM IST
मुंबई 1993 सीरियल बम ब्लास्ट केस पर आए फैसले से यूपी का आजमगढ़ जिला एक बार फिर चर्चा में है। इस केस के दो आरोपी आजमगढ़ का है। कोर्ट द्वारा दिए गये फैसले के बाद दोनों के गांव में सन्नाटा पसरा है। एक को उम्र कैद तो एक को 10 वर्ष कैद की सजा सुनाई गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए...
