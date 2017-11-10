बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तमंचे की नोक पर दिनदहाड़े लूटी ज्वैलरी शॉप, मारी गोली, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:43 PM IST
मेरठ में महानगर के सराफ फिर बदमाशों के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। दिनदहाड़े गंगानगर के कसेरूबक्सर की मेन मार्केट में चार हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने ज्वैलरी शॉप लूट ली। सराफ और दो महिला ग्राहकों को बुरी तरह पीटा। तिजोरी का लॉक खुलवाने के लिए बदमाशों ने सराफ पर तमंचे की बट से प्रहार किया। विरोध करने पर एक राहगीर को गोली मार दी। बदमाश काउंटर में रखे 250 ग्राम चांदी के जेवर लूटकर फरार हो गए।
