भूलकर भी इस शहर में कबाब मत खाईएगा... सच्चाई जानकर सन्न रह जाएंगे, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:47 AM IST
इस शहर का कबाब कभी भूलकर भी मत खा लेना, क्योंकि यहां के कबाब की सच्चाई जानकर आप चौंक जाएंगे। आप तस्वीरों में साफ देख सकते हैं कि क्या हाल है इस शहर का। कमेला रोड के पास बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर झुग्गी झोपड़ियों में मृत पशुओं का कटान पकड़े जाने के बाद बखेड़ा हो गया। दूसरे समुदाय के लोगों ने दो आरोपियों को जमकर पीटा। झोपड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ कर आगजनी की कोशिश की। पुलिस के देरी से पहुंचने पर भीड़ ने घेराव कर नारेबाजी की।
