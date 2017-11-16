बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम की नगरी 'अयोध्या' के दुर्दिन दूर करके रहूंगा, हर दिन रहेगा दिवाली जैसा माहौल: योगी
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:27 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की कानपुर में आयोजित चुनावी जनसभा भले ही शहर स्तर की हो लेकिन संबोधन में वे अयोध्या का जिक्र करना नहीं भूले। बृजेन्द्र स्वरूप पार्क में आयोजित जनसभा में उन्होंने यह बताने का प्रयास किया कि भगवान राम की नगरी उनके लिए कितनी महत्वपूर्ण है।
