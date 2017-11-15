बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: चलती कार में गैंगरेप की शिकार लड़की ने रो-रोकर सुनाई आपबीती
{"_id":"5a0c3f514f1c1bd8538bd3d1","slug":"gangrape-in-unnao-in-moving-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b-\u0930\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:00 PM IST
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद की रहने वाली लड़की हमीरपुर जिले के राठ कोतवाली क्षेत्र में अपने पैतृक गांव को जा रही थी। रास्ते में समय कार में लिफ्ट देकर 5 युवकों ने गैंग रेप किया। चलती गाड़ी में लखनऊ कानपुर हाइवे पर काली स्कार्पियो से युवती को फेंककर आरोपी भाग गए। गैंगरेप के बाद पीड़ित लड़की काफी देर तक मदद के लिए आवाज लगाती रही तब किसी राहगीर ने उसे उन्नाव कोतवाली भेजा। युवती को उन्नाव जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
