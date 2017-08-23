आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

इस हसीना की ग्रैंड एंट्री की योजना बना रहा है WWE

बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:51 PM IST
wwe makes plan for ronda rousey entry

पूर्व UFC चैंपियन रोंडा राउसी को लेकर WWE बड़े मैच की योजना बना रहा है। रेसलिंग आब्जर्वर रेडियो के डेव मेल्टजर ने खुलासा किया है कि आने वाली सर्वाइवर सीरीज में राउसी एक्शन में नजर आ सकती हैं। मेल्टजर का कहना है कि WWE ने राउसी के लिए इवेंट में दो पोटेंशियल मैच लाइन अप किए हैं। बता दें कि राउसी ने लंबे समय से MMA से दूरी बनाई हुई है। वो 2016 दिसंबर में अमांडा नुनेस के खिलाफ फाइट हार गई थी, जिसके बाद से उनका UFC के साथ स्टेटस स्पष्ट नहीं है।

