बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस हसीना की ग्रैंड एंट्री की योजना बना रहा है WWE
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Sports
›
Other Sports
›
wwe makes plan for ronda rousey entry
{"_id":"599d573a4f1c1bfd798b45c6","slug":"wwe-makes-plan-for-ronda-rousey-entry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 WWE","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:51 PM IST
पूर्व UFC चैंपियन रोंडा राउसी को लेकर WWE बड़े मैच की योजना बना रहा है। रेसलिंग आब्जर्वर रेडियो के डेव मेल्टजर ने खुलासा किया है कि आने वाली सर्वाइवर सीरीज में राउसी एक्शन में नजर आ सकती हैं। मेल्टजर का कहना है कि WWE ने राउसी के लिए इवेंट में दो पोटेंशियल मैच लाइन अप किए हैं। बता दें कि राउसी ने लंबे समय से MMA से दूरी बनाई हुई है। वो 2016 दिसंबर में अमांडा नुनेस के खिलाफ फाइट हार गई थी, जिसके बाद से उनका UFC के साथ स्टेटस स्पष्ट नहीं है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599d573a4f1c1bfd798b45c6","slug":"wwe-makes-plan-for-ronda-rousey-entry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 WWE","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"599a5b224f1c1b735b8b4882","slug":"jinder-mahal-defends-his-title-in-summerslam-2017-against-shinsuke-nakamura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0938\u092e\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e 2017: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"599a8f6e4f1c1b204c8b457d","slug":"brock-lesnar-creates-history-to-headline-four-summerslam-pay-per-view-events","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0938\u092e\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e 2017: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0938\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599a5b224f1c1b735b8b4882","slug":"jinder-mahal-defends-his-title-in-summerslam-2017-against-shinsuke-nakamura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0938\u092e\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e 2017: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"599a98e94f1c1b07548b4594","slug":"wwe-superstar-jinder-mahal-always-polite-despite-of-muscle-power","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092e\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e, WWE \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"599a8f6e4f1c1b204c8b457d","slug":"brock-lesnar-creates-history-to-headline-four-summerslam-pay-per-view-events","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0938\u092e\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e 2017: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0938\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"5996cfa74f1c1b86558b45d6","slug":"bliss-reveals-long-shed-like-wrestle-getting-called-nxt-total-divas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599c3cc74f1c1bff068b4599","slug":"padmashri-bekal-utsahi-got-pen-name-from-prime-minister-of-india-jawaharlal-nehru","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0940: \u091c\u092c \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0959\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0938","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"599bed414f1c1b930a8b4c38","slug":"shahryar-favorite-shayar-of-gulzar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0930: \u0932\u0939\u0942-\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093c\u094c\u092b\u093c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599be09e4f1c1b810d8b49fc","slug":"kumar-vishwas-live-performance-at-amar-ujala-yuva-shakti-at-rohtak","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 - \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f 2","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!