जॉन सीना जल्द करना चाहते हैं शादी, गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं हो रही इसके लिए राजी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Sports
›
Other Sports
›
john cena wants to get married soon, but bella does not want a kid{"_id":"5a0d7a244f1c1b86698bbe79","slug":"john-cena-wants-to-get-married-soon-but-bella-does-not-want-a-kid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
WWE के सुपरस्टार से एक्टर बन चुके जॉन सीना ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड निकी बेला के साथ शादी करने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। 40 वर्षीय प्रोफेशनल रेसलर सीना रियलिटी शो 'डांसिंग विद द स्टार्स' से निकी बेला के बाहर होने पर खुशी व्यक्त की है ताकि वो अपनी शादी की तैयारी शुरू कर सके।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.