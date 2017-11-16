Download App
जॉन सीना जल्द करना चाहते हैं शादी, गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं हो रही इसके लिए राजी

अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:14 PM IST
john cena wants to get married soon, but bella does not want a kid

WWE के सुपरस्टार से एक्टर बन चुके जॉन सीना ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड निकी बेला के साथ शादी करने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। 40 वर्षीय प्रोफेशनल रेसलर सीना रियलिटी शो 'डांसिंग विद द स्टार्स' से निकी बेला के बाहर होने पर खुशी व्यक्त की है ताकि वो अपनी शादी की तैयारी शुरू कर सके।

john cena nikki bella brie bella wwe

