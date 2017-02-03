आपका शहर Close

झलक आया जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड का दर्द

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:05 PM IST
John Cena And Nikki Bella May Be In Action Together in Wrestlemania 33

रॉयल रंबल के बाद सभी की नजरें रेसलमेनिया पर टिकी हुई हैं। 16 बार WWE चैपिंयनशिप अपने नाम कर चुके जॉन सीना का मुकाबला अंडरटेकर के साथ होने की पूरी संभावना बताई जा रही थी। सभी फैंस को इस महामुकाबले का इंतजार है।

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
